Nine retro reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1996

Let's rewind 28 years in the borough.

By Evie Lake
Published 27th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

We're heading back to 1996 for a retro spotlight on the Shields Gazette archives.

The photos include club scouts, members of the Boy Brigade on the march and scenes from a school play.

Let's see if any of these photos bring back memories.

Members of the Boys Brigade on their annual battalion march in May 1996. Can you spot someone you know?

1. The battalion march

Members of the Boys Brigade on their annual battalion march in May 1996. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Beach workers Derek Gales, Leslie Coulter and David Hepples take a well earned break on Littlehaven beach, in preparation for the summer.

2. Taking a break at Littlehaven

Beach workers Derek Gales, Leslie Coulter and David Hepples take a well earned break on Littlehaven beach, in preparation for the summer. Photo: Shields Gazette

Eagle Owl Bonny Lass got plenty of attention at the Brinkburn Community Association's open day in 1996, including from Tommy the Trumpeter and youngster Blake Gustafson.

3. A special visit on South Tyneside

Eagle Owl Bonny Lass got plenty of attention at the Brinkburn Community Association's open day in 1996, including from Tommy the Trumpeter and youngster Blake Gustafson. Photo: Shields Gazette

The Mortimer Road Junior School harvest festival in October 1996. Do you recognise any of the pupils?

4. A Mortimer Road reminder

The Mortimer Road Junior School harvest festival in October 1996. Do you recognise any of the pupils? Photo: Shields Gazette

