Nine retro reminders of life in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 1980s

How would you have spent a day in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 80s?
Would it have included a trip around the South Marine Park lake on a mini steam engine or joining in the football teach-in at Temple Park leisure centre?
Perhaps it would have included a trip to the music shop for the latest record, or a cuppa at Frankie’s.
Here are a series of nostalgic reminders of life in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 1980s.
See how many bring back memories for you.
1. Musical memories in 1972
Who loved a trip to the Music Centre in Frederick Street? Here it is in 1972? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Bouncing good fun in 1985
Younsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. On the beach
The latest amusement in August 1979 was a train ride along the foreshore at South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Having a field day in 1980
A penalty competition got a big crowd at the Wood Terrace field day in 1980. Photo: Shields Gazette