Nine retro reminders of life in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 1980s

How would you have spent a day in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 80s?

Would it have included a trip around the South Marine Park lake on a mini steam engine or joining in the football teach-in at Temple Park leisure centre?

Perhaps it would have included a trip to the music shop for the latest record, or a cuppa at Frankie’s.

Here are a series of nostalgic reminders of life in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 1980s.

See how many bring back memories for you.

1 . Musical memories in 1972 Who loved a trip to the Music Centre in Frederick Street? Here it is in 1972?

2 . Bouncing good fun in 1985 Younsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985.

3 . On the beach The latest amusement in August 1979 was a train ride along the foreshore at South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories?