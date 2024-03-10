Nine retro reminders of life in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 1980s

Let's rewind to the 70s and 80s in the borough.

By Evie Lake
Published 10th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

How would you have spent a day in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 80s?

Would it have included a trip around the South Marine Park lake on a mini steam engine or joining in the football teach-in at Temple Park leisure centre?

Perhaps it would have included a trip to the music shop for the latest record, or a cuppa at Frankie’s.

Here are a series of nostalgic reminders of life in South Tyneside in the 1970s and 1980s.

See how many bring back memories for you.

Who loved a trip to the Music Centre in Frederick Street? Here it is in 1972?

1. Musical memories in 1972

Who loved a trip to the Music Centre in Frederick Street? Here it is in 1972? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Younsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985.

2. Bouncing good fun in 1985

Younsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The latest amusement in August 1979 was a train ride along the foreshore at South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. On the beach

The latest amusement in August 1979 was a train ride along the foreshore at South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A penalty competition got a big crowd at the Wood Terrace field day in 1980.

4. Having a field day in 1980

A penalty competition got a big crowd at the Wood Terrace field day in 1980. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideFootballTemple ParkMemories