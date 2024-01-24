News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Nine retro reminders of past Janurarys in South Tyneside through the decades

What are your favourite January memories in South Tyneside?

By Evie Lake
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT

The cold winter nights are here but how did you spend your Januarys gone by?

Did you enjoy the snow, get wrapped up to go shopping, or plan nights out with entertainment?

Maybe you would warm up those freezing days with an espresso in South Shields, or a tipple at your favourite bar.

All these photos were taken in the first month of years past. How many do you remember?

Maybe you got through winter by taking up a new hobby. Here is a 1986 guitar class. Can you spot someone you know?

1. Keeping busy with a new hobby

Maybe you got through winter by taking up a new hobby. Here is a 1986 guitar class. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Perhaps you embraced the conditions and went out in the snow, like this family pictured sledging on the Cleadon Hills in January 1986.

2. Enjoying the snow in 1986

Perhaps you embraced the conditions and went out in the snow, like this family pictured sledging on the Cleadon Hills in January 1986. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Maybe you brave the cold and warmed yourself up with a hot brew. Here is Staiano's Expresso Bar in Frederick Street in 1974.

3. Venturing onto the high street

Maybe you brave the cold and warmed yourself up with a hot brew. Here is Staiano's Expresso Bar in Frederick Street in 1974. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Did you get through the winters nights with a spot of live entertainment, perhaps at Jarrow Ex-Servicemen's club pictured here in January 1964.

4. How about a night out?

Did you get through the winters nights with a spot of live entertainment, perhaps at Jarrow Ex-Servicemen's club pictured here in January 1964. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ShoppingSouth Shields