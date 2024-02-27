Which is your favourite shop in South Tyneside.
Perhaps it's not around anymore, so how about taking a look through some of these scenes from years gone by and remind yourself of some retro favourites?
Take a look through and see if your all-time favourite is listed here.
1. Tempted by Tops?
Tops Clothing Supermarket was in the picture in 1964. Remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. The wonder of Woolies
What could be better than a trip to Woolworths and here it is in King Street in 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Stolliday for your grocery needs
A scene from the Nook shopping centre with grocery store Stolliday in the foreground. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Flashback to Fowler Street
Do you recognise the shops in the background of this Fowler Street bus queue in 1976? Photo: Shields Gazette