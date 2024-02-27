News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro shopping scenes from South Tyneside's past- but which lost shop do you miss the most?

Which shops from South Tyneside's past do you recognise?

By Evie Lake
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:57 GMT

Which is your favourite shop in South Tyneside.

Perhaps it's not around anymore, so how about taking a look through some of these scenes from years gone by and remind yourself of some retro favourites?

Take a look through and see if your all-time favourite is listed here.

Tops Clothing Supermarket was in the picture in 1964. Remember it?

1. Tempted by Tops?

Tops Clothing Supermarket was in the picture in 1964. Remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette

What could be better than a trip to Woolworths and here it is in King Street in 1968.

2. The wonder of Woolies

What could be better than a trip to Woolworths and here it is in King Street in 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

A scene from the Nook shopping centre with grocery store Stolliday in the foreground.

3. Stolliday for your grocery needs

A scene from the Nook shopping centre with grocery store Stolliday in the foreground. Photo: Shields Gazette

Do you recognise the shops in the background of this Fowler Street bus queue in 1976?

4. Flashback to Fowler Street

Do you recognise the shops in the background of this Fowler Street bus queue in 1976? Photo: Shields Gazette

