Nine retro South Tyneside beach scenes

By Evie Lake
Published 6th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

Summer is in full swing so let’s reminisce with a trip to South Tyneside’s golden sands.

To get you in the spirit, here are 9 retro beach scenes to enjoy.

So whether you were building sandcastles or taking a dip in 2010, or surfing the waves in 2004, we have reminders of them all.

What a day at the beach for these children 14 years ago

1. Fun in the sun

What a day at the beach for these children 14 years ago

Taking part in a beach fun day in 2008. Remember this?

2. Creative in 2008

Taking part in a beach fun day in 2008. Remember this?

What could be better than relaxing on the beach with your favourite book. Here are librarians Jackie Buckley and Pauline Martin doing just that in 2008.

3. A chapter in time

What could be better than relaxing on the beach with your favourite book. Here are librarians Jackie Buckley and Pauline Martin doing just that in 2008.

Game of football anyone? These youngsters were having a great time at Sandhaven 16 years ago

4. On the ball

Game of football anyone? These youngsters were having a great time at Sandhaven 16 years ago

