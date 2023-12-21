News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro winter scenes as South Tyneside prepares for Christmas

Let's look back at these wintry scenes from South Tyneside's past.

By Evie Lake
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT

As South Tyneside prepares for Christmas let's take a look back at some of the borough's most wintry scenes.

And to those hoping for a white Christmas, it could be on the horizon with the Met Office predicting a chance of snow for the region.

But before you get your sledges out too soon, let's take a look at some past memories.

Let us know if you recognise anyone.

Fun at Gypsies Green in 2010 for these youngsters. Recognise them?

1. Making snow angels in 2010

Fun at Gypsies Green in 2010 for these youngsters. Recognise them? Photo: SN

Back to 2009 for this snowball fight. Can you spot someone you know?

2. On Cleadon hills

Back to 2009 for this snowball fight. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Stu Norton

Braving the snow in King Street in 2009.

3. Chilly on King Street

Braving the snow in King Street in 2009. Photo: IB

Sledging on The Leas 14 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Having fun in the snow in 2009

Sledging on The Leas 14 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: TR

