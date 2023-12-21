Nine retro winter scenes as South Tyneside prepares for Christmas

Let's look back at these wintry scenes from South Tyneside's past.

As South Tyneside prepares for Christmas let's take a look back at some of the borough's most wintry scenes.

And to those hoping for a white Christmas, it could be on the horizon with the Met Office predicting a chance of snow for the region.

But before you get your sledges out too soon, let's take a look at some past memories.

Let us know if you recognise anyone.

1 . Making snow angels in 2010 Fun at Gypsies Green in 2010 for these youngsters. Recognise them? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2 . On Cleadon hills Back to 2009 for this snowball fight. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . Chilly on King Street Braving the snow in King Street in 2009. Photo: IB Photo Sales