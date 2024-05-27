We are rocking and rolling back in time to remind you of bands which played on the South Tyneside scene.

From Reign to The Shady Kases and The News to Athletes In Paris, we have nine photos of groups you might remember gracing stages in the borough in years gone by.

Did you see Quadrant Four or Caer Urfa? How about Chocolate Roundabout? We have all these and more so why not take a look.

Then why not sing up and share your own memories of bands you loved over the years?

1 . Here is The News Music group The News were pictured in 1979.

2 . Retro and rocking The rock band Reign. Remember them?

3 . On stage in the 80s Athletes in Paris were pictured in 1985. Recognise them?