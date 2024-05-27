Nine rocking reminders of South Tyneside bands through the years- how many do you remember?

By Evie Lake
Published 27th May 2024, 10:13 BST

Take a look at this South Tyneside bands retro. How many can you remember?

We are rocking and rolling back in time to remind you of bands which played on the South Tyneside scene.

From Reign to The Shady Kases and The News to Athletes In Paris, we have nine photos of groups you might remember gracing stages in the borough in years gone by.

Did you see Quadrant Four or Caer Urfa? How about Chocolate Roundabout? We have all these and more so why not take a look.

Then why not sing up and share your own memories of bands you loved over the years?

Music group The News were pictured in 1979.

1. Here is The News

Music group The News were pictured in 1979. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The rock band Reign. Remember them?

2. Retro and rocking

The rock band Reign. Remember them? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Athletes in Paris were pictured in 1985. Recognise them?

3. On stage in the 80s

Athletes in Paris were pictured in 1985. Recognise them? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Hebburn-based band Quadrant Four were pictured in 1984.

4. Hits in Hebburn

Hebburn-based band Quadrant Four were pictured in 1984. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideParisMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.