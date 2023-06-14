News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Nine South Tyneside bands from years gone by - how many did you watch live on stage?

We are rocking and rolling back in time to remind you of bands which played on the South Tyneside scene.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST

From Reign to The Shady Kases and The News to Athletes In Paris, we have 9 photos of groups you might remember gracing stages in the borough in years gone by.

Did you see Quadrant Four or Caer Urfa? How about Chocolate Roundabout? We have all these and more so why not take a look.

Then why not sing up and share your own memories of bands you loved over the years?

Becket Band pictured in 1993. Remember them?

1. Back to 1993

Becket Band pictured in 1993. Remember them?

Photo Sales
Caer Urfa in 1984

2. Remember these?

Caer Urfa in 1984

Photo Sales
The Shady Kases were in the picture in 1968.

3. A 60s scene

The Shady Kases were in the picture in 1968.

Photo Sales
Rock band The Letters pictured in 1981.

4. The Letters

Rock band The Letters pictured in 1981.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South TynesideMemoriesParis