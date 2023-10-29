News you can trust since 1849
Nine spooky retro South Tyneside photos- just in time for Halloween

South Tyneside is getting spooky for todays retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 29th Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT

Here are nine retro reminders of Halloween in South Tyneside in years gone by.

We have got ghosts, witches and the odd giant pumpkin or two from events at Ashfield Nursery, the Westoe Methodist Church toddlers group, Seaview Primary and more.

Tommy the Trumpeter gets a fright from these brilliant Halloween-loving children at Westoe Methodist Church toddlers group in 2003. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Terribly scary with Tommy

Look at the delight on the faces of these children at Ashfield Nursery as they enjoy Halloween celebrations in 2008. Photo: SN

2. Big smiles for Halloween

Asda relaunched their store in Boldon with a children's Halloween party in 2008. Photo: SN

3. Party time in Boldon

They're loving their Halloween event at Lukes Lane Community Centre in 2009. Photo: SN

4. Spooktacular in Lukes Lane

