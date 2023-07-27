Nine throwback photos from South Tyneside in 1991- who do you recognise?

We have 10 reminders of life in the borough 32 years ago including youngsters modelling the latest fashions, children building a giant dolls house, and mince handouts in St Aloysius Church.
We hope they jog memories of your own so why not find out by joining us on a retro journey.
1. In fine voice in 1991
These choir members of St Mark's and St Cuthbert's Church, Quarry Lane won the Dean's Award from the Royal School of Church Music in 1991. Pictured left to right are: Rachel Matheson, Caroline Smith, Ashleigh Simpson and Kate Matheson. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Fun on Comic Relief Day
A March 1991 scene and it shows St Oswald's cooks and cleaners having fun for Conic Relief. Pictured are Olive Ward, Isabelle Titterington, Sandara Oxberry, Jean Park, Margaret Henderson, Jessie Morris, Carol Robinson and Jennifer Campbell. Can you tell us more about this event? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Musical memories
Councillor John Turner gets a fanfare from trumpeters of the 10th South Shields Boys Brigade, left to right: Wayne Hobbs, Neil Hoggeth, Garry Dinning, Phillip Williams, when he officially handed over the trumpets on behalf of South Tyneside Council. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Helping hand in February 1991
Crowds inside St Aloysius Church Hall, Hebburn in 1991 but who can tell us more? Photo: Shields Gazette