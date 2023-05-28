Nine wonderful reminders of how you’ve spent past Bank Holidays in South Tyneside
As it is the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, we’ve put together a reminder of how people in South Tyneside have used their three-day weekends in the past.
These Shields Gazette archive images show that you had all sorts of fantastic ways to pass the time with family and friends during Bank Holiday weekends.
From the simple joys of having an ice cream to the thrills of a fairground ride at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields - there was plenty of activities that people get involved in.
Now enjoy re-living some Bank Holidays from years gone by with these Shields Gazette images and let us know if you recognise anyone!