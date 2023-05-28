News you can trust since 1849
Memories from Bank Holidays over the years in South Tyneside.

Nine wonderful reminders of how you’ve spent past Bank Holidays in South Tyneside

As it is the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, we’ve put together a reminder of how people in South Tyneside have used their three-day weekends in the past.

By Ryan Smith
Published 28th May 2023, 10:00 BST

These Shields Gazette archive images show that you had all sorts of fantastic ways to pass the time with family and friends during Bank Holiday weekends.

From the simple joys of having an ice cream to the thrills of a fairground ride at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields - there was plenty of activities that people get involved in.

Now enjoy re-living some Bank Holidays from years gone by with these Shields Gazette images and let us know if you recognise anyone!

Enjoying the thrills of a fairground ride in 2013. Recognise them?

1. Flying high in 2013

Enjoying the thrills of a fairground ride in 2013. Recognise them? Photo: Iain Brown

Here is a scene from the Wheels Project at Monkton on August Bank Holiday almost 16 years ago. Does this bring back memories?

2. Daredevils in 2007

Here is a scene from the Wheels Project at Monkton on August Bank Holiday almost 16 years ago. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Iain Brown

Were you pictured tucking in to a Bank Holiday ice cream 10 years ago?

3. So cool on a sunny 2013 Bank Holiday

Were you pictured tucking in to a Bank Holiday ice cream 10 years ago? Photo: Iain Brown

The Jarrow FC August Bank Holiday tournament in 2013. It was held at Hedworthfield Community Association and here is some action from the under 8’s game between Boldon B and South Shields Inter Milan.

4. How about a game of football?

The Jarrow FC August Bank Holiday tournament in 2013. It was held at Hedworthfield Community Association and here is some action from the under 8’s game between Boldon B and South Shields Inter Milan. Photo: Tim Richardson

