North East criminals of the 1930s: From embezzlers to master deceivers
Take a look back at criminal life in the 1930s.
Thanks to Tyne & Wear Archives we have access to an amazing glimpse of North East life back in the 1930s- criminal life to be exact.
All of these mug shots come from a police identification book, originally found in a junk shop by a member of the public who then donated it to the archive.
What’s really interesting about these men is not one of them is above 5’9, with the average height of the group being around 5’4. This fact shows how much the stature of Geordie’s has changed in as little as 90 years.
From Larceny to safebreaking, here’s a look at criminals of the past