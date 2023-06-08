News you can trust since 1849
North East criminals of the 1930s: From embezzlers to master deceivers

Take a look back at criminal life in the 1930s.

By Evie Lake
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

Thanks to Tyne & Wear Archives we have access to an amazing glimpse of North East life back in the 1930s- criminal life to be exact.

All of these mug shots come from a police identification book, originally found in a junk shop by a member of the public who then donated it to the archive.

What’s really interesting about these men is not one of them is above 5’9, with the average height of the group being around 5’4. This fact shows how much the stature of Geordie’s has changed in as little as 90 years.

From Larceny to safebreaking, here’s a look at criminals of the past

Born: 1901; Trade: Labourer; Marks: Minus left eye; M.O: Public house breaker, also steals from motor cars, etc. Uses various methods of entry.

1. John Gallagher

Born: 1889; Trade: Miner; Marks: Scars on right side of jaw, neck and back of hand; M.O: Larceny, Shop, Office & Warehouse breaking. Gains access by means of bodily pressure. Works alone.

2. John Thomas Hollings

Born: 1896; Trade: Moulder; Marks: Wound scar right side of face; M.O: Begs in residential areas and breaks into houses he finds unoccupied.

3. James Hargreaves Jones

Born: 1902; Trade: Miner; Marks: Extensively tattooed forearms and hands; M.O: Larceny and false pretences. A general thief and bad character. Works alone.

4. John Dodgson

