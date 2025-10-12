This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Forty years of memories as a North East rock band’s front man have been packed into a brand new book by Mike Hall.

Durham lad Mike was the founder and singer of a band called After Midnight, also known as Classic Clapton, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a gig at the Glasshouse Gateshead on December 5.

Mike Hall who has written a book about his decades of fantastic experience in music. | ugc

Memories of the Locarno, Mayfair and City Hall

He has also written a book called Before Midnight which is packed with recollections of nights watching legendary bands at venues including the Locarno in Sunderland.

Mike reminisced: “During 1969 Free had built up a huge following in Sunderland, even though they were still relatively unknown in the rest of the UK. As we walked towards the Locarno, there was a huge crowd outside.

“We joined the queue which was by now six deep and beginning to snake around Newcastle Road into Roker Avenue. There was a sell-out crowd of 3000, but fortunately we were able to purchase tickets and enjoy an amazing show.

Rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno in 1970, and some at a venue in Croydon. | se

Inspired by Eric Clapton at Live Aid

“Many more people were turned away. We saw Free at the Locarno several times and their shows were always packed out. At least one of those shows was recorded for a live album Free Live. I am proud to say I was there.”

Mike formed my first band while he was at Durham Johnston School in 1967.

Mike Hall: A man of music who has packed many of his memories into a new book which is now available to buy. | ugc

He went to university in Manchester but soon returned to Durham before beginning a second course at Newcastle Polytechnic. He moved permanently to Newcastle in 1978.

Mike played with a number of North East bands and formed After Midnight in 1985 ‘after being inspired by Eric Clapton’s performance at Live Aid’.

‘A triumphant appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2002’

He added: “Since 2000 we have played all over the UK & Ireland including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall, London and a triumphant appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2002.

The front cover of Mike's new book which is available to buy. | ugc

“We have performed numerous concerts in Europe including Spain, Estonia, Holland and France. In 2009 we appeared for the first time in Mumbai.

“We were invited back for 3 more concerts in India in 2016. This included performing in front of 3500 people in Mumbai. In 2017 we appeared in Colombo, Sri Lanka.”

An event called After Midnight unplugged will be held at Cullercoats Crescent Club on Saturday, October 25.

And tickets are available for the Glasshouse Gateshead on Friday, December 5, costing £24.80 seated, £22.50 standing (including booking fee).

Find out more by visiting here.

To get copies of the new book Before Midnight, visit here. It is available on paperback costing £14.99, and Kindle at £4.99.