The result is a great gallery of photos from Readhead Park spanning decades of its history.

We found all of these memories in the Shields Gazette archives and they show people having fun with bowls, games, singing and a charity toddle.

If you’re intrigued, have a browse to find out more.

1 . Way back in time Sunderland Road before the construction of Readhead Park in an undated photo.

2 . In the war years Competitors in the George Laws bowls competition in Readhead Park. This one takes us back all the way to 1942.

3 . Opening day for Harton Bowling Club Thomas Lincoln, president of Harton Bowling Club, was pictured opening the club's season at Readhead Park in an undated scene.