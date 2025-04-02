The result is a great gallery of photos from Readhead Park spanning decades of its history.
If you’re intrigued, have a browse to find out more.
1. Way back in time
Sunderland Road before the construction of Readhead Park in an undated photo. | sg
2. In the war years
Competitors in the George Laws bowls competition in Readhead Park. This one takes us back all the way to 1942. | sg
3. Opening day for Harton Bowling Club
Thomas Lincoln, president of Harton Bowling Club, was pictured opening the club's season at Readhead Park in an undated scene. | sg
4. Ready for bowls in 1962
Competitors in the Durham juniors singles bowls competition at Readhead Park in 1962.
Pictured are G Hornsby, Hebburn; B Stonehouse, Parkside; R Richardson, Hebburn; J Gordon, Brinkburn, G Graham, Harton and Westoe; D Lock, Marine; M Dryden, Borough; E Duncan, Hebburn; and A Johnson, Hebburn. | sg
