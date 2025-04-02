I've gone retro at Readhead Park: Soak in these 13 wonderful memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:27 BST

Take 13 memories, dozens of faces and one ever-popular South Shields park.

The result is a great gallery of photos from Readhead Park spanning decades of its history.

We found all of these memories in the Shields Gazette archives and they show people having fun with bowls, games, singing and a charity toddle.

If you’re intrigued, have a browse to find out more.

Sunderland Road before the construction of Readhead Park in an undated photo.

1. Way back in time

Sunderland Road before the construction of Readhead Park in an undated photo. | sg

Competitors in the George Laws bowls competition in Readhead Park. This one takes us back all the way to 1942.

2. In the war years

Competitors in the George Laws bowls competition in Readhead Park. This one takes us back all the way to 1942. | sg

Thomas Lincoln, president of Harton Bowling Club, was pictured opening the club's season at Readhead Park in an undated scene.

3. Opening day for Harton Bowling Club

Thomas Lincoln, president of Harton Bowling Club, was pictured opening the club's season at Readhead Park in an undated scene. | sg

Competitors in the Durham juniors singles bowls competition at Readhead Park in 1962. Pictured are G Hornsby, Hebburn; B Stonehouse, Parkside; R Richardson, Hebburn; J Gordon, Brinkburn, G Graham, Harton and Westoe; D Lock, Marine; M Dryden, Borough; E Duncan, Hebburn; and A Johnson, Hebburn.

4. Ready for bowls in 1962

Competitors in the Durham juniors singles bowls competition at Readhead Park in 1962. Pictured are G Hornsby, Hebburn; B Stonehouse, Parkside; R Richardson, Hebburn; J Gordon, Brinkburn, G Graham, Harton and Westoe; D Lock, Marine; M Dryden, Borough; E Duncan, Hebburn; and A Johnson, Hebburn. | sg

