I found these 13 photos to cherish of your children in their nursery school days

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:23 BST

Don’t you just love these cherished reminders of your children in their nursery school days.

We have 13 of them from the Shields Gazette archives and they show youngsters having a wonderful time at Ashfield, Abacus, Helen Gibson, Boldon, Marine Park and more.

Join us for a look back from 1995 to 2014 and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Youngsters from Victoria Nursery in Hebburn helped raise cash for Comic Relief in March 1995. We would love to know if you were involved in the fundraiser.

1. They did so well

Youngsters from Victoria Nursery in Hebburn helped raise cash for Comic Relief in March 1995. We would love to know if you were involved in the fundraiser. | SG

Photo Sales
These newly hatched chicks had plenty of company - and love - from pupils at Boldon Nursery in 2003.

2. Lots of love at Boldon Nursery

These newly hatched chicks had plenty of company - and love - from pupils at Boldon Nursery in 2003. | sg

Photo Sales
Nursery teacher Anne Kerrigan with parents and children at St Oswald's RC School in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Super times at St Oswald's

Nursery teacher Anne Kerrigan with parents and children at St Oswald's RC School in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A 2005 flashback to Ashfield Nursery in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Play day at Ashfield Nursery

A 2005 flashback to Ashfield Nursery in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields GazetteAshfieldBoldonYoungsters
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice