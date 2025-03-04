1. They did so well
Youngsters from Victoria Nursery in Hebburn helped raise cash for Comic Relief in March 1995. We would love to know if you were involved in the fundraiser. | SG
2. Lots of love at Boldon Nursery
These newly hatched chicks had plenty of company - and love - from pupils at Boldon Nursery in 2003. | sg
3. Super times at St Oswald's
Nursery teacher Anne Kerrigan with parents and children at St Oswald's RC School in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Play day at Ashfield Nursery
A 2005 flashback to Ashfield Nursery in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? | sg Photo: IB
