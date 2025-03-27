15 fun-filled photos from Ocean Beach in a seaside spectacular of memories

Ice cream, dodgems and fun on the rides - sounds like the perfect day at Ocean Beach.

And that’s just what we have for you in this set of nostalgic scenes from the South Shields venue.

Our gallery - and video - shows 15 scenes from the Shields Gazette archives from 2015, 2013 and 2006.

So tuck in for memories of railway rides, waltzers, mini golf and hook a duck.

15 great scenes for you to enjoy - all showing people having fun at the amusements in 2015, 2013 and 2006.

1. Retro on the rides

15 great scenes for you to enjoy - all showing people having fun at the amusements in 2015, 2013 and 2006. | sg

May Bank holiday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. Tell us if you were in the picture ten years ago.

2. Having a blast in 2015

May Bank holiday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. Tell us if you were in the picture ten years ago. | sg

These two were loving every minute of their day at the fair in 2015.

3. Loving every minute

These two were loving every minute of their day at the fair in 2015. | sg

A cornet, ice cream, chocolate and monkey's blood - but you have to eat it quickly before it all melts.

4. Time for ice cream

A cornet, ice cream, chocolate and monkey's blood - but you have to eat it quickly before it all melts. | sg

