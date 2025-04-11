The unique Jarrow art gallery which opened 55 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:59 BST

Here’s our tribute to the former atomic air raid shelter which was transformed into the Bede Gallery.

The inspiration of town man Vince Rea was behind the unique venue which opened in 1970 and showcased the work of artists such as Picasso.

We compiled our own Shields Gazette archive gallery in a tribute to Vince, his work and the gallery which put the profile on Jarrow.

Dignitaries are shown work in the Bede Gallery in a photo from 1970.

1. Back to the early days

Dignitaries are shown work in the Bede Gallery in a photo from 1970. | sg

Photo Sales
Vince was pictured with one of the pieces from an exhibition of American pop art in 1972.

2. From the USA

Vince was pictured with one of the pieces from an exhibition of American pop art in 1972. | sg

Photo Sales
Thomas McCormack takes a look at the exhibit of the Albert Medal at the gallery in 1972. Thomas himself had earned the medal in 1909 for rescuing four men who were overcome by fumes at the Mercantile Dry Dock.

3. A hero pays a visit

Thomas McCormack takes a look at the exhibit of the Albert Medal at the gallery in 1972. Thomas himself had earned the medal in 1909 for rescuing four men who were overcome by fumes at the Mercantile Dry Dock. | sg

Photo Sales
Vince Rea pictured at the gallery in a Shields Gazette archive photo from 2004.

4. In the picture

Vince Rea pictured at the gallery in a Shields Gazette archive photo from 2004. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Art galleryWorkArtistsShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice