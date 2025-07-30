Ocean Road in 17 nostalgic views of the South Shields street

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Ocean Road is a vibrant part of South Shields life and we just had to take a look at its changing face over the years.

We could do just that thanks to the brilliant Google Maps which allowed us to look at the street in different parts of its history from 2008 to 2023.

There are so many shops, takeaways, restaurants, pubs and newsagents in the picture.

Have a look for yourself.

Shah Fran and Colmans were neighbours in this Google Maps photo from November 2008.

1. Shah Fran and Colmans

Shah Fran and Colmans were neighbours in this Google Maps photo from November 2008. | Google Maps

Momotaj and The Pier are the venues in the picture as we head back to November 2008.

2. Momotaj and The Pier

Momotaj and The Pier are the venues in the picture as we head back to November 2008. | Google Maps

It was May 2009 when Google Maps got this view of Ocean Road. It includes a look at Indian Essence and Beach News.

3. Back to May 2009

It was May 2009 when Google Maps got this view of Ocean Road. It includes a look at Indian Essence and Beach News. | Google Maps

Taking a look at Booze Buster, Ocean Road Chinese Takeaway and Smith's Chippy - all in the picture in May 2009.

4. Booze Buster and more

Taking a look at Booze Buster, Ocean Road Chinese Takeaway and Smith's Chippy - all in the picture in May 2009. | Google Maps

