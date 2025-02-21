I'm taking you back to Ocean Road in 13 fantastically retro photos

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

It’s a street full of history and we have captured 70 years of it in photos for you.

We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for this look back along Ocean Road, filled with memories.

It all starts with a look at the TVs you might have been for the 1953 Coronation, right through to views from community groups in the 2020s.

Have a look. You might just spot someone you know.

A Coronation model TV from Wiggs in Ocean Road in 1953.

1. TV with a royal twist in 1953

A Coronation model TV from Wiggs in Ocean Road in 1953. | sg Photo: SG

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971.

2. Leading the parade

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Dining out in 1975

Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

A South Shields favourite in the 1970s. Get in touch and tell us more if you worked there - or perhaps loved the nights out at Ruperts.

4. Retro at Ruperts

A South Shields favourite in the 1970s. Get in touch and tell us more if you worked there - or perhaps loved the nights out at Ruperts. | sg

