I'm taking you back to Ocean Road in 13 fantastically retro photos

It all starts with a look at the TVs you might have been for the 1953 Coronation, right through to views from community groups in the 2020s.
Have a look. You might just spot someone you know.
1. TV with a royal twist in 1953
A Coronation model TV from Wiggs in Ocean Road in 1953. | sg Photo: SG
2. Leading the parade
Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Dining out in 1975
Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
4. Retro at Ruperts
A South Shields favourite in the 1970s. Get in touch and tell us more if you worked there - or perhaps loved the nights out at Ruperts. | sg
