15 stylish photos from a great October night at the Marsden Grotto as we head back to 2016

By Chris Cordner

Published 26th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Charge your glasses for memories of a wonderful time had by all at the Marsden Grotto 9 years ago.

Here are 15 photo memories from an October night in 2016 and all of them were submitted to us 9 years ago.

There are faces galore on what looks like a truly stylish evening of fun.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Taking you back to a Grotto night out. We hope it brings back happy memories for you.

1. Over to you

Five friends having a wonderful time at the Grotto in a great reminder from October 2016.

2. Friends having fun

These friends were happy to pose for a photo 9 years ago. Tell us if you recognise them.

3. Boys out together

It was 9 years ago when these three posed for a lovely photo at Marsden Grotto.

4. Photo time in 2016

