Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having a bet will be on the minds of tens of thousands of people this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand National is the big attraction at Aintree but 60 years ago, it was a different type of gambling which was raising eyebrows in South Shields.

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | Emma Dukes

Loads of applications for one-armed bandits

The council had just approved its heaviest-yet batch of applications for permission to install one-armed bandits at licensed premises in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The chef who whipped up an 8ft cake in tribute to a racing legend

According to a new report by the chief constable, there were 95 public houses in South Shields. And of those, 43 had at least one fruit machine.

But the machines were not just making their presence felt in pubs, they could be found also in cafes, sports stadiums and ballrooms.

A flood of one-armed bandits were appearing across South Tyneside 60 years ago this year. | sg

‘It seems the thing to have a one-armed bandit’

A spokesman for Jarrow Town Hall said: “They are in almost every pub in Jarrow, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Meanwhile, traders were latching onto the fact that a fruit machine could perk up trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Reid, manageress of the Bede Cafe in Jarrow, said: “It seems the thing to have a one-armed bandit today.

The bug which had South Tyneside gripped in 1965. | sg

“I don’t think it will lower the tone of the cafe, as long as we are careful about the kind of people we let in.”

‘It represents a way of passing idle moments’

Meanwhile, George Mordain, manager of The Fountain Inn and president of South Shields Licensed Victuallers’ Association, denied that the machines were addictive.

He said: “A bandit does not attract people into the place. It represents a way of passing idle moments, with a sporting chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not know anybody addicted to one of these five-shilling machines, and you have to be really trying to lose very much.”

Tell us about your best memories of both the Grand National and South Tyneside fruit machines of the past.