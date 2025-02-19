Delve into the fascinating stories behind these place names, including Ryhope, where a 'rough' beginning is just the start of the tale.

And while Ryhope has ‘rough’ origins, South Shields is fishy and Sunderland is out on its own.

Intrigued? Read on for more of an insight into the communities you know and where their names came from.

Sunderland An undated aerial view of Thompson's shipyard in Sunderland. The name of Sunderland comes from sundorlande which means a land that is cut asunder.

South Shields Buses pictured on Fowler Street, South Shields, in early 1971. The name South Shields is thought to come from the Middle English word "schele", meaning row of fishing dwellings.

Harton Village Centre Harton Village centre in 1968. The name of Harton is believed to come from the Old English words heorot meaning a stag and dun meaning a hill.