11 Sunderland and South Tyneside towns and villages and where their names came from

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 14:14 BST

Curious about where some of the names of Sunderland and South Tyneside towns and villages originated?

Delve into the fascinating stories behind these place names, including Ryhope, where a 'rough' beginning is just the start of the tale.

And while Ryhope has ‘rough’ origins, South Shields is fishy and Sunderland is out on its own.

Intrigued? Read on for more of an insight into the communities you know and where their names came from.

An undated aerial view of Thompson's shipyard in Sunderland. The name of Sunderland comes from sundorlande which means a land that is cut asunder.

1. Sunderland

An undated aerial view of Thompson's shipyard in Sunderland. The name of Sunderland comes from sundorlande which means a land that is cut asunder. | se

Buses pictured on Fowler Street, South Shields, in early 1971. The name South Shields is thought to come from the Middle English word "schele", meaning row of fishing dwellings.

2. South Shields

Buses pictured on Fowler Street, South Shields, in early 1971. The name South Shields is thought to come from the Middle English word "schele", meaning row of fishing dwellings. | sg

Harton Village centre in 1968. The name of Harton is believed to come from the Old English words heorot meaning a stag and dun meaning a hill.

3. Harton Village Centre

Harton Village centre in 1968. The name of Harton is believed to come from the Old English words heorot meaning a stag and dun meaning a hill. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

A group of Sunderland people from the second annual youth pilgrimage to Durham Cathedral in 1948. Durham derives from Old English word dun which means hill and the Norse word holm, or island.

4. Durham

A group of Sunderland people from the second annual youth pilgrimage to Durham Cathedral in 1948. Durham derives from Old English word dun which means hill and the Norse word holm, or island. | se Photo: se

