7 of the best panto dames I found from South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST

The memories might be behind us but these panto dames won’t be forgotten in a hurry

They all lit up stages across South Tyneside in performances between 1972 and 2015.

Altogether now. Join us for a look at Dame Dotty, Queen Miranda and more in these Shields Gazette archive scenes.

Alan Grieves starred as Queen Miranda, the dame, and Tom Martin as King Rufus in a 1972 production. Tell us if you remember ut.

1. Memories of Miranda

Alan Grieves starred as Queen Miranda, the dame, and Tom Martin as King Rufus in a 1972 production. Tell us if you remember ut. | sg

Westovian Amateur Dramatic Society put on a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears in 1973. Ann McLennan was the principal boy; Jim Grey, the Dame; and Dorothy Ramm as Goldilocks.

2. Golden at the Westovians

Westovian Amateur Dramatic Society put on a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears in 1973. Ann McLennan was the principal boy; Jim Grey, the Dame; and Dorothy Ramm as Goldilocks. | sg

Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stars included Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame.

3. Spellbinding in 1981

Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stars included Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame. | sg

Pam Bridgestock from Debenhams made sure Stephen Sullivan's make-up was perfect for the 2010 production of Dick Whittington.

4. Turning back to 2010

Pam Bridgestock from Debenhams made sure Stephen Sullivan's make-up was perfect for the 2010 production of Dick Whittington. | sg

