They all lit up stages across South Tyneside in performances between 1972 and 2015.
1. Memories of Miranda
Alan Grieves starred as Queen Miranda, the dame, and Tom Martin as King Rufus in a 1972 production.
2. Golden at the Westovians
Westovian Amateur Dramatic Society put on a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears in 1973.
Ann McLennan was the principal boy; Jim Grey, the Dame; and Dorothy Ramm as Goldilocks. | sg
3. Spellbinding in 1981
Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stars included Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame. | sg
4. Turning back to 2010
Pam Bridgestock from Debenhams made sure Stephen Sullivan's make-up was perfect for the 2010 production of Dick Whittington. | sg
