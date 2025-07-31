13 pictures from parkrun: The Saturday phenomenon that people love

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

The phenomenon of parkrun just keeps growing and South Tyneside is a part of it.

The pastime, which sees people take part in a 5k run - or walk - on a weekend is going strong nearly 11 years after the first race was held.

Parkrunners from South Tyneside have turned out in all weathers and here are some great photos from the Shields Gazette archives to show their dedication.

The South Shields parkrun finishing on The Leas in the pouring rain in 2019.

1. Smiles for the camera

The South Shields parkrun finishing on The Leas in the pouring rain in 2019. | sg Photo: Stu Norton

A thumbs-up from this soaked runner on The Leas in South Shields in November 2019.

2. Smiling in the rain

A thumbs-up from this soaked runner on The Leas in South Shields in November 2019. | sg

The South Shields parkrun finishing on The Leas in November 2019.

3. Awful weather but they are still smiling

The South Shields parkrun finishing on The Leas in November 2019. | sg Photo: Stu Norton

A cheery smile from this festive parkrunner in South Shields in December 2019.

4. Antlers and a smile

A cheery smile from this festive parkrunner in South Shields in December 2019. | sg

