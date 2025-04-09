You're on camera! 13 people we photographed in 2007 and here they are once more

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST

Thank you. That’s our message to all of these people who took time to share their opinion in 2007.

Every one of these locals spoke to the Shields Gazette on important issues of the day which ranged from smoking in hospital grounds, to the war in Iraq.

Their opinions mattered. We hope you will share your own by reliving those memories, and then telling us more by emailing [email protected]

Plans to introduce no smoking in hospital grounds got this local resident voicing an opinion.

1. Grounds for debate

Plans to introduce no smoking in hospital grounds got this local resident voicing an opinion. | sg

Photo Sales
This South Shields man spoke to the Shields Gazette about smoking in 2007.

2. Speaking up 18 years ago

This South Shields man spoke to the Shields Gazette about smoking in 2007. | sg

Photo Sales
Another South Tyneside resident who spoke up about smoking 18 years ago.

3. Having their say

Another South Tyneside resident who spoke up about smoking 18 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Sharing his views on matters of the day in April 2007. Tell us if this brings back memories for you.

4. In the picture

Sharing his views on matters of the day in April 2007. Tell us if this brings back memories for you. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazettePeopleSmokingMemories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice