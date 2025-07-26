13 photos from the days you spent at South Tyneside's cinemas

By Chris Cordner

Published 26th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

The summer holidays often means a trip to the pictures and there were plenty of cinemas to choose from in South Shields’ past.

Whether it was The Regent, The Savoy, Gaumont, Odeon or Rex, we have memories of them all.

Re-live 13 South Tyneside picture houses memories from 1943 to 2022.

The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema.

1. The Regent in 1943

The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Gregory Peck was starring in The Million Pound Note at the Odeon in 1954.

2. Over at the Odeon

Gregory Peck was starring in The Million Pound Note at the Odeon in 1954. | sg Photo: sg

The Dam Busters film was showing at The Savoy in 1955 when this photo was taken.

3. Showing at The Savoy

The Dam Busters film was showing at The Savoy in 1955 when this photo was taken. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

A 1955 view of the Rex Cinema in Hebburn. Tell us if it was a place that you or a relative of yours once visited.

4. Over in Hebburn

A 1955 view of the Rex Cinema in Hebburn. Tell us if it was a place that you or a relative of yours once visited. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

