Whether it was The Regent, The Savoy, Gaumont, Odeon or Rex, we have memories of them all.
1. The Regent in 1943
The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Over at the Odeon
Gregory Peck was starring in The Million Pound Note at the Odeon in 1954. | sg Photo: sg
3. Showing at The Savoy
The Dam Busters film was showing at The Savoy in 1955 when this photo was taken. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Over in Hebburn
A 1955 view of the Rex Cinema in Hebburn. Tell us if it was a place that you or a relative of yours once visited. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
