I found all these photos of the day your house was demolished: 13 South Tyneside bulldozer scenes

Lots of us can remember the houses we used to live in.

We wonder whether they included any of these now-demolished homes in South Tyneside.

Perhaps you had fond memories of time spent in Cheviot Road, Eskdale Drive or Westmorland Court.

Here are 13 Shields Gazette memories of the buildings you used to call home, pictured just before they were bulldozed.

It was 20 years ago when a Shields Gazette photographer got this view of houses in High Street in Jarrow.

1. High Street, Jarrow, in 2005

It was 20 years ago when a Shields Gazette photographer got this view of houses in High Street in Jarrow. | sg

A close-up view on one of the houses which were chosen for demolition in High Street in Jarrow in November 2005.

2. Blowing in the wind

A close-up view on one of the houses which were chosen for demolition in High Street in Jarrow in November 2005. | sg

One more view of the properties in High Street, Jarrow, which were about to face the bulldozer in November 2005.

3. Flashback to 2005

One more view of the properties in High Street, Jarrow, which were about to face the bulldozer in November 2005. | sg

These bungalows in Salem Street in Jarrow were making way for a second Tyne Tunnel in July 2007.

4. Salem Street in Jarrow in 2007

These bungalows in Salem Street in Jarrow were making way for a second Tyne Tunnel in July 2007. | sg

