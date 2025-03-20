He joined in with a parachute play session, spoke to swimmers, and met the crowds - all after he attended a Diana Award Inspire Day training workshop.
Every part of the visit was wonderfully captured in these photos which come to us courtesy of Getty Images.
1. Nice to meet you
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pictured as he arrives at the Haven Point leisure centre to an adoring crowd. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Having fun during a chat
Prince William was pictured during his visit to the Haven Point leisure centre. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. A poolside chat
The Duke of Cambridge speaks to swimmers at the Haven Point leisure centre after attending a Diana Award Inspire Day training workshop. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. It's all going swimmingly
Another reminder of Prince William speaking to swimmers who paused from their session to chat. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.