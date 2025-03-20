I've got 13 fantastic memories of the day you met Prince William at Haven Point

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Mar 2025, 09:57 BST

It was a Royal day that hundreds of South Tyneside people will never forget.

Prince William was the VIP visitor to Haven Point in South Shields in 2013.

He joined in with a parachute play session, spoke to swimmers, and met the crowds - all after he attended a Diana Award Inspire Day training workshop.

Every part of the visit was wonderfully captured in these photos which come to us courtesy of Getty Images.

Tell us if you were there by emailing [email protected]

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pictured as he arrives at the Haven Point leisure centre to an adoring crowd. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

1. Nice to meet you

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pictured as he arrives at the Haven Point leisure centre to an adoring crowd. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prince William was pictured during his visit to the Haven Point leisure centre. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

2. Having fun during a chat

Prince William was pictured during his visit to the Haven Point leisure centre. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Duke of Cambridge speaks to swimmers at the Haven Point leisure centre after attending a Diana Award Inspire Day training workshop. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

3. A poolside chat

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to swimmers at the Haven Point leisure centre after attending a Diana Award Inspire Day training workshop. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another reminder of Prince William speaking to swimmers who paused from their session to chat. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

4. It's all going swimmingly

Another reminder of Prince William speaking to swimmers who paused from their session to chat. (Photo by Neil Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Prince WilliamMemoriesSouth ShieldsSwimmers
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice