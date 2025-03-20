Prince William was the VIP visitor to Haven Point in South Shields in 2013.

He joined in with a parachute play session, spoke to swimmers, and met the crowds - all after he attended a Diana Award Inspire Day training workshop.

Every part of the visit was wonderfully captured in these photos which come to us courtesy of Getty Images.

