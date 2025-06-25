Interest is mounting in a rare 240-year-old medal which is going up for auction in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts have predicted that the 1781-dated Libertas Americana silver medal could fetch anything up to £80,000 at the Anderson & Garland sale in just under a month.

‘The kind of discovery auctioneers dream of’

Fred Wyrley-Birch, Director at Anderson & Garland said: “Finding such a pristine example, untouched for generations and preserved in a family home, is the kind of discovery auctioneers dream of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson and Garland director Fred Wryley-Birch with the rare medal. | other 3rd party

He said it was ‘a rare privilege to handle an object so steeped in the story of nations’.

Read More Rare chance to own Local Hero legend Mark Knopfler's guitar

The Libertas Americana medal is one of the most celebrated medals in American numismatic history.

It was commissioned by Benjamin Franklin in 1782 and produced in Paris in 1783. It commemorates the United States’ independence and the military victories at Saratoga in 1777 and Yorktown in 1781, which secured French support during the American Revolutionary War.

One side of the Libertas medal which is going up for auction. | other 3rd party

The record was £251,000

The medal is estimated to achieve between £50,000 and £80,000 but many medallions minted of the same set sell for well into six figures. The record was £251,000 in August last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The medal came to light during one of Anderson and Garland’s ‘On The Road’ valuation events in Tynemouth.

'More than just a medal – it is a symbol of liberty, diplomacy, and shared struggle' | other 3rd party

A member of the public brought it in, unaware of its importance or value. Upon inspection by the auction house's experts, the rarity and importance of the piece were recognised, and it was sent for professional grading.

Fred Wyrley-Birch added: “The Libertas Americana is more than just a medal – it is a symbol of liberty, diplomacy, and shared struggle.”

Public viewing of the medal will take place at Anderson and Garland’s Newcastle showroom on Friday 18 July (12.00 pm to 4.30 pm), Saturday 19 July (10.00 am to 12.30 pm), and Monday 21 July (10.00 am to 2.00 pm). The coin will be offered for sale in the Fine Silver and Objects of Vertu Auction on 22 July 2025. The coin is scheduled to be sold at 3:00 pm

Visit www.andersonandgarland.com for more information and register to bid.