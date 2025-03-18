And with Red Nose Day back for another dose of laughs this Friday, March 21, we delved into the Shields Gazette archives to look for inspiration for fundraisers for 2025.

Look at what we found! You’ve abseiled, done cycle rides dressed as Teddy Bears and had your legs waxed to raise money in these scenes from 1988 to 2009.

Have a laugh on us once more.

1 . It's all for Comic Relief A Red Nose Day fundraiser for those with a head for heights. Who remembers this abseil off the 140ft high Wilkinson Court in 1988? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Cycling back to 1991 Two teddy bears cycling on a tandem for Comic Relief in 1991. Pictured are Mel Hall, left and Elaine Allen. Both were Locality Managers in the South Tyneside health service. | SG Photo Sales

3 . Tops at poetry The winners of a Red Nose poetry competition organised by WH Smith. Collecting their trophies from WH Smith manager Ian Hudspith in 1995 were Rachel Smith, Michelle Shotton and Clare Alaige. | SG Photo Sales