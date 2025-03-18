I found 13 Red Nose Day scenes to give you inspiration for your South Tyneside 2025 fundraiser

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST

You’ve had a bath in spaghetti, sang around the piano and did face painting - all in South Tyneside for Comic Relief.

And with Red Nose Day back for another dose of laughs this Friday, March 21, we delved into the Shields Gazette archives to look for inspiration for fundraisers for 2025.

Look at what we found! You’ve abseiled, done cycle rides dressed as Teddy Bears and had your legs waxed to raise money in these scenes from 1988 to 2009.

Have a laugh on us once more.

A Red Nose Day fundraiser for those with a head for heights. Who remembers this abseil off the 140ft high Wilkinson Court in 1988?

1. It's all for Comic Relief

A Red Nose Day fundraiser for those with a head for heights. Who remembers this abseil off the 140ft high Wilkinson Court in 1988? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Two teddy bears cycling on a tandem for Comic Relief in 1991. Pictured are Mel Hall, left and Elaine Allen. Both were Locality Managers in the South Tyneside health service.

2. Cycling back to 1991

Two teddy bears cycling on a tandem for Comic Relief in 1991. Pictured are Mel Hall, left and Elaine Allen. Both were Locality Managers in the South Tyneside health service. | SG

Photo Sales
The winners of a Red Nose poetry competition organised by WH Smith. Collecting their trophies from WH Smith manager Ian Hudspith in 1995 were Rachel Smith, Michelle Shotton and Clare Alaige.

3. Tops at poetry

The winners of a Red Nose poetry competition organised by WH Smith. Collecting their trophies from WH Smith manager Ian Hudspith in 1995 were Rachel Smith, Michelle Shotton and Clare Alaige. | SG

Photo Sales
Wearing red noses galore was the order of the day for these children on Red Nose Day at Westoe Infants School in 2003.

4. Red Nose Day in Westoe

Wearing red noses galore was the order of the day for these children on Red Nose Day at Westoe Infants School in 2003. | Shields Gazette Photo: SG

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Red Nose DaySouth TynesideShields GazetteMoney
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice