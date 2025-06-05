South Tyneside retro: 13 wonderful views from the pubs of Jarrow

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST

Jarrow has loads of history to boast of - especially for people with an interest in pubs.

We compiled 13 pictures of the hostelries which have graced the town, from the Golden Lion to the Greyhound and the Ben Lomond to the Prince of Wales.

Our Shields Gazette archive gallery also includes the White Lead, Johnnie’s, the Albion and Lakeside Inn.

All we need now are your memories. Share them by emailing [email protected]

An undated view of customers inside the Golden Lion in Jarrow. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

1. The Golden Lion

An undated view of customers inside the Golden Lion in Jarrow. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg

Photo Sales
Katie Redhead serving up Christmas dinner for pensioners at the Greyhound pub in Jarrow. Picture by Tom Banks.

2. A feast of greyhound memories

Katie Redhead serving up Christmas dinner for pensioners at the Greyhound pub in Jarrow. Picture by Tom Banks. | sg

Photo Sales
The Greyhound pub in Jarrow's Christmas dinner for pensioners on the estate in 2018. Pictured are Alan Davies, Alex Lee and Stuart Hemstock. Picture by Tom Banks.

3. Great at the Greyhound

The Greyhound pub in Jarrow's Christmas dinner for pensioners on the estate in 2018. Pictured are Alan Davies, Alex Lee and Stuart Hemstock. Picture by Tom Banks. | sg

Photo Sales
A 2003 photo at the Robin Hood pub. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Retro at the Robin Hood

A 2003 photo at the Robin Hood pub. Does this bring back happy memories? | CL Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsMemoriesShields GazetteAlbion
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice