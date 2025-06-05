We compiled 13 pictures of the hostelries which have graced the town, from the Golden Lion to the Greyhound and the Ben Lomond to the Prince of Wales.
Our Shields Gazette archive gallery also includes the White Lead, Johnnie’s, the Albion and Lakeside Inn.
1. The Golden Lion
An undated view of customers inside the Golden Lion in Jarrow. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg
2. A feast of greyhound memories
Katie Redhead serving up Christmas dinner for pensioners at the Greyhound pub in Jarrow.
Picture by Tom Banks. | sg
3. Great at the Greyhound
The Greyhound pub in Jarrow's Christmas dinner for pensioners on the estate in 2018.
Pictured are Alan Davies, Alex Lee and Stuart Hemstock. Picture by Tom Banks. | sg
4. Retro at the Robin Hood
A 2003 photo at the Robin Hood pub. Does this bring back happy memories? | CL Photo: CL
