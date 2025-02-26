I've got some wonderfully retro ideas for World Book Day costumes: All from South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:53 BST

Here’s a story to give you a buzz in time for World Book Day.

I gathered in all these photos from the Shields Gazette archives showing children - and a handful of adults - dressing up for the big day.

These costume ideas inspired by South Tyneside's history might be just the spur you need, so tuck in to memories from Bedewell, Boldon, Monkton, Westoe and Souter.

Temple Park Infants School pupils had plenty of style on World Book Day in 2004.

1. Top fun at Temple Park Infants

Temple Park Infants School pupils had plenty of style on World Book Day in 2004. | sg

To infinity and - Boldon CofE Primary School for this wonderful World Book Day scene from 21 years ago.

2. Brilliant fun at Boldon C of E Primary

To infinity and - Boldon CofE Primary School for this wonderful World Book Day scene from 21 years ago. | JPIMedia Resell Photo: TR

All Saints Primary School pupils had a day dressed as chefs, cowboys, princesses and lions in 2005.

3. Cowboys, chefs and princesses at All Saints

All Saints Primary School pupils had a day dressed as chefs, cowboys, princesses and lions in 2005. | sg

Getting in to character for World Book Day at St Mary's CofE School in 2006.

4. All smiles at St Mary's CE

Getting in to character for World Book Day at St Mary's CofE School in 2006. | sg Photo: SN

