I gathered in all these photos from the Shields Gazette archives showing children - and a handful of adults - dressing up for the big day.
These costume ideas inspired by South Tyneside's history might be just the spur you need, so tuck in to memories from Bedewell, Boldon, Monkton, Westoe and Souter.
1. Top fun at Temple Park Infants
Temple Park Infants School pupils had plenty of style on World Book Day in 2004. | sg
2. Brilliant fun at Boldon C of E Primary
To infinity and - Boldon CofE Primary School for this wonderful World Book Day scene from 21 years ago. | JPIMedia Resell Photo: TR
3. Cowboys, chefs and princesses at All Saints
All Saints Primary School pupils had a day dressed as chefs, cowboys, princesses and lions in 2005. | sg
4. All smiles at St Mary's CE
Getting in to character for World Book Day at St Mary's CofE School in 2006. | sg Photo: SN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.