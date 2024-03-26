Rewind 28 years with these amazing photos of life in South Tyneside in 1996

Do you remember what life was like in South Tyneside in 1996?

What was happening in South Tyneside in 1996?

Here we have a collection of photographs from the Shields Gazette archives showing fun at the beach, nativities and harvest festivals across the borough 28 years ago.

Take a look and let us know what you recognise.

1. Fun in the sun

Brother and sister Alex and Kristy Green stay cool in the sun. Do you remember the summer of 1996? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Hebburn Students in the news

Hebburn College students were pictured in February 1996. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. The school Nativity

St Anne's Mixed High School Nativity in December 1996. Were you in the cast? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Tuning up

Boldon Colliery Brass Band is pictured in December 1996. Photo: Shields Gazette

