Rewind to 1990 in South Tyneside with these 12 incredible retro photos

We’ve got a lovely selection of photos that show what life was like in South Tyneside in 1990 - take a look!

From sparkling fireworks to hula hooping in the playground, we have got it all as we take a trip back to South Tyneside in 1990.

Our gallery even features photos from St Bede’s Nursery and Mortimer School, taken 34 years ago.

Take a look through the 12 photos and let us know if you recognise anyone.

1 . Carols at Park Road The angelic voices of pupils from St Matthew's Primary School, Jarrow. They performed at Park Road Methodist Church in December 1990. Were you among them?

2 . They netted a great prize Meet the winners of the South Shields Angling Club Junior League in 1990. Recognise anyone?

3 . Brilliant fundraising Class 8 of Harton Infants School had every reason to look cheerful. They raised £500 towards the cost of a Jumbulance in 1990. Do you remember this?