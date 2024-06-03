Rewind to 1990 in South Tyneside with these 12 incredible retro photos

We’ve got a lovely selection of photos that show what life was like in South Tyneside in 1990 - take a look!
From sparkling fireworks to hula hooping in the playground, we have got it all as we take a trip back to South Tyneside in 1990.
Our gallery even features photos from St Bede’s Nursery and Mortimer School, taken 34 years ago.
Take a look through the 12 photos and let us know if you recognise anyone.
1. Carols at Park Road
The angelic voices of pupils from St Matthew’s Primary School, Jarrow. They performed at Park Road Methodist Church in December 1990. Were you among them? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. They netted a great prize
Meet the winners of the South Shields Angling Club Junior League in 1990. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Brilliant fundraising
Class 8 of Harton Infants School had every reason to look cheerful. They raised £500 towards the cost of a Jumbulance in 1990. Do you remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Playground fun
What wonderful fun they were having with hula hoops at School Street, Hebburn where a new play centre was opened in 1990. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.