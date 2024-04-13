Rewind to 1997 with these nine nostalgic photos from a South Tyneside night out

Relive 1997 through these amazing photographs of Venue in South Shields.

By Evie Lake
Published 13th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

Do you remember Venue?

Now is your chance to re-live a 1990s night out at the South Tyneside nightclub and there are faces galore to recognise.

Our thanks go to Wayne Groves for sharing these photos and we hope they bring back loads of happy memories

1. Friends having fun

What could be better than a night spent with friends? Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Let's hear it for the DJ

Another great scene from Venue. Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Lovely memories

A great time in Venue. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Best of friends

Memories from 1997. Photo: Wayne Groves

