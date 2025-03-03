We chose 13 Shields Gazette archive photos of the pub spanning from 2003 to 2017.
Maybe we got you on camera when you watched England in football action in 2004 or gave the Riverside a lick of paint in 2009.
1. Floral in 2003
A look outside the pub in this sunny view from September 2003. | sg
2. Come on England
Paul Hedley and quiz master Chris Dew getting ready for the big England match during Euro 2004. | sg
3. Heading back to 2004
England fans went through all the emotions at The Riverside as they watched the team playing Croatia in 2004. | sg
4. That was never offside!
Another tension filled moment for these fans who were watching England play Croatia 21 years ago. | sg
