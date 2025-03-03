Who ordered a round of memories from The Riverside? Here's 13 of them

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:43 BST

Get your coat on. We’re going to Mill Dam for a trip back in time to all these Riverside scenes.

We chose 13 Shields Gazette archive photos of the pub spanning from 2003 to 2017.

Maybe we got you on camera when you watched England in football action in 2004 or gave the Riverside a lick of paint in 2009.

Have a look and relive 13 great memories before getting in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

A look outside the pub in this sunny view from September 2003.

1. Floral in 2003

Paul Hedley and quiz master Chris Dew getting ready for the big England match during Euro 2004.

2. Come on England

England fans went through all the emotions at The Riverside as they watched the team playing Croatia in 2004.

3. Heading back to 2004

Another tension filled moment for these fans who were watching England play Croatia 21 years ago.

4. That was never offside!

