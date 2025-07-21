'Roker Park. Best meat pies in football. Pie on the outside. Ice lolly in the middle.'

What a ground. And what a set of fantastic memories you have of Roker Park.

We shared a photo of the Roker End being demolished in July 1997 and it led to dozens of comments from SAFC fans.

Some of you described the old place as your ‘church’, your ‘Mecca’ or your ‘special place to be’.

And let’s hear it for the Sunderland fan who remembered the meat pies. Have a look through our gallery to find out more.

The last days of the Roker End as Roker Park faced demolition in 1997. Gorman Stewart said: 'Lump in the throat seeing it like this. It was, and always will be home.'

1. 'Lump in the throat seeing it like this'

The last days of the Roker End as Roker Park faced demolition in 1997. Gorman Stewart said: 'Lump in the throat seeing it like this. It was, and always will be home.' | se

Alan Emerson said: "Used those turn-styles lots of times, girlfriend lived in Hartington St, we were Roker Enders, memories or what." This photo shows the floodlights being removed in August 1997.

2. 'We were Roker Enders'

Alan Emerson said: "Used those turn-styles lots of times, girlfriend lived in Hartington St, we were Roker Enders, memories or what." This photo shows the floodlights being removed in August 1997. | se

Christopher Rudd remembered it as 'my church from 1977'. This photo shows Sunderland v Everton, on May 3, 1997. It was the final competitive game at Roker Park.

3. 'My church'

Christopher Rudd remembered it as 'my church from 1977'. This photo shows Sunderland v Everton, on May 3, 1997. It was the final competitive game at Roker Park. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

The last league match at Roker Park. David Murphy remembered the place with a passion and said 'I loved that ground.'

4. 'I loved that ground'

The last league match at Roker Park. David Murphy remembered the place with a passion and said 'I loved that ground.' | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

