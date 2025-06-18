A packed St. James’ Park was rocking 43 years ago this month.

The Rolling Stones were on stage in Newcastle as part of their support for their Tattoo You album and here are some iconic reminders of the special event.

On tour in London, Bristol and Newcastle

They all come to us courtesy of the fantastic archives of Getty Images.

Mick Jagge and The Rolling Stones in concert at St James' Park in June 1982. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The show was the biggest concert the city had seen at the time and it had toured London and Bristol as well as Newcastle.

It was not the first time that the Stones had played in Newcastle.

Mick Jagger performing at St James' Park. The Rolling Stones were performing as part of their 1982 European Tour in support of their album 'Tattoo You.' (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Among their other appearances was City Hall in the early 1970s and they were back again in 1990.

