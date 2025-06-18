Rocking good memories of the Rolling Stones at St. James'
The Rolling Stones were on stage in Newcastle as part of their support for their Tattoo You album and here are some iconic reminders of the special event.
On tour in London, Bristol and Newcastle
The show was the biggest concert the city had seen at the time and it had toured London and Bristol as well as Newcastle.
It was not the first time that the Stones had played in Newcastle.
Among their other appearances was City Hall in the early 1970s and they were back again in 1990.
