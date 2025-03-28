Happy faces galore were captured in these photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette.
Here is your chance to relive them once more - and why not share your memories of them by emailing [email protected]
1 / 4
What a great night that must have been. It’s the Sand Dancer on a sunny Spring Day in 2016.
Happy faces galore were captured in these photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette.
Here is your chance to relive them once more - and why not share your memories of them by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.