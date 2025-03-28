Soak in these 13 sparkling scenes from the Sand Dancer: It's a 2016 photo feast

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:57 BST

What a great night that must have been. It’s the Sand Dancer on a sunny Spring Day in 2016.

Happy faces galore were captured in these photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette.

Here is your chance to relive them once more - and why not share your memories of them by emailing [email protected]

Seven pals were enjoying a night out together nine years ago. Tell us if you were among them.

1. Drinks all round

Seven pals were enjoying a night out together nine years ago. Tell us if you were among them. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Lovely smiles from these two in another great retro photo from 2016.

2. Sharing a memory

Lovely smiles from these two in another great retro photo from 2016. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Tell us if you were in the picture in these submitted photos which were taken nine years ago.

3. Super at the Sand Dancer

Tell us if you were in the picture in these submitted photos which were taken nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Catching up with friends in a great scene from the Sand Dancer's past.

4. Faces galore

Catching up with friends in a great scene from the Sand Dancer's past. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice