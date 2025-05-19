I love these memories of a May night out at the Sand Dancer: Faces galore from 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th May 2025, 11:30 BST

Sing up if you are ready for memories of a sunny May night out at the Sand Dancer.

We are and we have 13 reminders of a fantastic night which was had by all at the South Shields pub back in 2016.

There are dozens of faces for you to recognise in photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette.

They are filled with memories of fantastic times nine years ago. Relive them once more.

So many faces to recognise in this look back to May 2016 at the South Shields pub.

1. Having a great time

So many faces to recognise in this look back to May 2016 at the South Shields pub.

Dressed up for a night which was celebrated in style nine years ago.

2. In the 2016 picture

Dressed up for a night which was celebrated in style nine years ago.

Let's raise a toast to these memories from South Tyneside. Tell us if we got you on camera.

3. Sand Dancer scenes

Let's raise a toast to these memories from South Tyneside. Tell us if we got you on camera.

Taking you back to a Sand Dancer scene from the sunny days of 2016.

4. Enjoying the outdoors

Taking you back to a Sand Dancer scene from the sunny days of 2016.

