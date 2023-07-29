News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Pub scenes from South Tyneside. Are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.Pub scenes from South Tyneside. Are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Pub scenes from South Tyneside. Are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Seven more photos from a 2007 St George themed ‘Ganoot’ South Shields pub crawl

Take a look at these great reminders of a Ganoot pub crawl in 2007 - it is hard to believe that 16 years have passed since these photos were taken.

By Ryan Smith
Published 29th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

Ganoot parties always promised a great night out in South Shields so we are throwing back to this St George themed one in 2007.

Once again, thanks to Wayne Groves for sharing these fantastic memories with us.

Let us know how many faces you recognise in these photos.

Embracing the St George theme in 2007.

1. Smiles for the camera

Embracing the St George theme in 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
Hugs from 2007.

2. Another reminder

Hugs from 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
In the picture in 2007.

3. Photo time

In the picture in 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
Enjoying a night out in 2007.

4. Retro and relaxing

Enjoying a night out in 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:South ShieldsMemories