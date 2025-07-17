I love this! Your chance to get interactive and shape the history of the North East coastline
Historic England has an interactive map of important coastal landmarks, including some on Wearside and South Tyneside.
Play your part in the exciting project
But it needs the help of local people to make it a success and you can do just that by joining in with the Missing Pieces Project.
People across the North East are encouraged to submit photographs, drawings, written information or audio recordings about coastal landmarks that hold personal significance.
It could be a childhood holiday destination or a local landmark that symbolises home to the story of coastal places that hold a special place in their hearts and minds.
300 years of seaside history
The map celebrates nearly 300 years of seaside history, from elegant Victorian piers to beloved 20th century amusement parks, in seaside destinations that continue to welcome millions of visitors each year.
Duncan Wilson is the Chief Executive of Historic England. He said: "Our seaside places hold a special place in our national story, yet the full richness of their heritage cannot be captured without the first-hand accounts, images and memories of those who've experienced them.
“I encourage people to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project, so we can all help ensure these treasured coastal landmarks are celebrated."
Numerous local sites are included
Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "Our seaside communities play a huge role in telling our national story.”
Numerous North East landmarks have already been included, such as Websters Ropery in Sunderland as well as Roker Park gardens and Roker Pier.
The Grade 2 listed Tynemouth station is also included and so are Bamburgh Castle as well as the Spanish City at Whitley Bay.
People can join in by visiting https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.