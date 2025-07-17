The North East’s vibrant seaside heritage is being celebrated in style and you can play a huge part in it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic England has an interactive map of important coastal landmarks, including some on Wearside and South Tyneside.

Websters Ropery which is included on the interactive map.

Play your part in the exciting project

But it needs the help of local people to make it a success and you can do just that by joining in with the Missing Pieces Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Our beautiful coastline: 13 wonderfully retro photos which prove just that

People across the North East are encouraged to submit photographs, drawings, written information or audio recordings about coastal landmarks that hold personal significance.

It could be a childhood holiday destination or a local landmark that symbolises home to the story of coastal places that hold a special place in their hearts and minds.

Roker Pier pictured in a Sunderland Echo image. | se

300 years of seaside history

The map celebrates nearly 300 years of seaside history, from elegant Victorian piers to beloved 20th century amusement parks, in seaside destinations that continue to welcome millions of visitors each year.

Duncan Wilson is the Chief Executive of Historic England. He said: "Our seaside places hold a special place in our national story, yet the full richness of their heritage cannot be captured without the first-hand accounts, images and memories of those who've experienced them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic Bamburgh Castle which has a place on the interactive map.

“I encourage people to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project, so we can all help ensure these treasured coastal landmarks are celebrated."

Numerous local sites are included

Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "Our seaside communities play a huge role in telling our national story.”

Numerous North East landmarks have already been included, such as Websters Ropery in Sunderland as well as Roker Park gardens and Roker Pier.

The Grade 2 listed Tynemouth station is also included and so are Bamburgh Castle as well as the Spanish City at Whitley Bay.

People can join in by visiting https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories