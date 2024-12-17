'Help me reach this amazing charity target by Christmas': A South Tyneside plea
Sheila has been selling off her life’s work to raise funds for Sea Change, Willows Cat Adoption Centre and The Customs House.
‘I would love to reach £33,000’
The charity total is now over £32,000 but she told the Gazette: “I would love to reach £33,000 for Christmas.”
The renowned artist, animator and educator from South Shields said she wanted to give something back after her successful career.
Making a difference all over the world
Sheila has made a difference all over the world and her work included 100 films.
She also worked on the TV series Paddington and adaptations of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, which were an international hit.
Sheila’s fundraising has gone on for years and the sale is continuing, with all manner of work up for grabs, including paintings, drawings and animation cells – and prices to suit all budgets.
Prices to suit all pockets
“I have deliberately kept the prices on my originals very low ranging from £200 to £50 as I really would like raise funds for Sea Change, Willows Cat Adoption Centre and our Customs House,” she said.
To view her work up which is up for grabs, visit https://www.sheilagraberanimation.com/SHEILASHOW/index.html
