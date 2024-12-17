'Help me reach this amazing charity target by Christmas': A South Tyneside plea

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:08 BST

Award-winning South Tyneside illustrator Sheila Graber is calling on Gazette followers to help her reach an amazing charity target in time for Christmas.

Sheila has been selling off her life’s work to raise funds for Sea Change, Willows Cat Adoption Centre and The Customs House.

Sheila Graber at work.
Sheila Graber at work.

‘I would love to reach £33,000’

The charity total is now over £32,000 but she told the Gazette: “I would love to reach £33,000 for Christmas.”

The renowned artist, animator and educator from South Shields said she wanted to give something back after her successful career.

Making a difference all over the world

Sheila has made a difference all over the world and her work included 100 films.

Sheila Graber whose lifetime of art is up for sale.
Sheila Graber whose lifetime of art is up for sale.

She also worked on the TV series Paddington and adaptations of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, which were an international hit.

Sheila’s fundraising has gone on for years and the sale is continuing, with all manner of work up for grabs, including paintings, drawings and animation cells – and prices to suit all budgets.

Prices to suit all pockets

“I have deliberately kept the prices on my originals very low ranging from £200 to £50 as I really would like raise funds for Sea Change, Willows Cat Adoption Centre and our Customs House,” she said.

Sheila won the Lifetime Achievement category at the Best of South Tyneside Awards in 2022.

To view her work up which is up for grabs, visit https://www.sheilagraberanimation.com/SHEILASHOW/index.html

