Sheila Graber gets Lifetime Achievement at the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2022

I love the story of Sheila Graber: The North East animator who brought Paddington Bear to life on the TV

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT

A marmalade-loving little bear is coming to the stage in a musical - 40 years after an illustrious North East creator helping bring him to life on TV.

Paddington The Musical is hitting London’s West End - and in tribute, we are looking back at a woman who brought the bear from Peru to our screens in 1985.

Sheila Graber was born in South Shields, went to art college on Wearside and is Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland.

Take a look at the life of the award-winning animator who has achieved so much.

Sheila was born in South Shields in 1940 and was raised in South Tyneside.

She gained a National Diploma in Fine Art from the Sunderland Art College in 1959.

She was invited by the Tate Gallery to make an animation of William Blake in 1975.

It is 40 years this year since Sheila created scenes for an animated TV production of Paddington.

