Paddington The Musical is hitting London’s West End - and in tribute, we are looking back at a woman who brought the bear from Peru to our screens in 1985.

Sheila Graber was born in South Shields, went to art college on Wearside and is Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland.

Take a look at the life of the award-winning animator who has achieved so much.

1 . Born in 1940 Sheila was born in South Shields in 1940 and was raised in South Tyneside.

2 . Fine work in 1959 She gained a National Diploma in Fine Art from the Sunderland Art College in 1959.

3 . Working with the Tate Gallery She was invited by the Tate Gallery to make an animation of William Blake in 1975.