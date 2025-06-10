Shields retro: 13 fantastic memories of the annual Sandcastle Building contest

Who’s ready for a day at the beach with a spot of sandcastle building thrown in?

All these South Tyneside kids were when they took part in the annual sandcastle building competition at Sandhaven.

The summertime contest pulled in massive crowds, as these photos from 2003 to 2018 show. And just look at the sandcastles you built, you creative lot!

They were all having a wonderful time at the 2003 competition, but we wonder if you have spotted someone you know.

1. Dig this from 2003

They were all having a wonderful time at the 2003 competition, but we wonder if you have spotted someone you know. | sg

The team from Greenfields School which won the challenge 21 years ago, with Chris Brummitt.

2. A chapter from 2004

The team from Greenfields School which won the challenge 21 years ago, with Chris Brummitt. | sg

A happy scene from the 2006 competition. We want to know if we got you in the picture.

3. On the beach in 2006

A happy scene from the 2006 competition. We want to know if we got you in the picture. | sg

St Joseph's were still looking happy even though it was pouring down during the 2007 event at Sandhaven.

4. Smiling in the 2007 rain

St Joseph's were still looking happy even though it was pouring down during the 2007 event at Sandhaven. | sg

