11 great reminders of the Ship and Royal: The Ocean Road pub in pictures

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:29 BST

Tell us if the Ship and Royal is the best bar none in South Tyneside.

We want to know because we have got 11 great archive images of the Ocean Road, South Shields favourite to share with you.

There’s 30 years of Shields Gazette photo memories from 1988 onwards and they show customers, staff, and charity nights.

The Ship and Royal pub with Minchella ice cream nearby

1. Ice cream and a toast in 1988

The Ship and Royal pub with Minchella ice cream nearby | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

A head shave for charity was awaiting Helen Pearson at the pub in 2006.

2. All for a worthy cause

A head shave for charity was awaiting Helen Pearson at the pub in 2006. | sg

The champagne was flowing on a charity ladies night at the pub in June 2007.

3. Putting the fizz into fundraiser

The champagne was flowing on a charity ladies night at the pub in June 2007. | sg

Gayle Henderson made sure that smoking was stubbed out in the bar in 2007.

4. A crackdown in 2007

Gayle Henderson made sure that smoking was stubbed out in the bar in 2007. | sg

