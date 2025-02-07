We want to know because we have got 11 great archive images of the Ocean Road, South Shields favourite to share with you.
There’s 30 years of Shields Gazette photo memories from 1988 onwards and they show customers, staff, and charity nights.
1. Ice cream and a toast in 1988
The Ship and Royal pub with Minchella ice cream nearby | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. All for a worthy cause
A head shave for charity was awaiting Helen Pearson at the pub in 2006. | sg
3. Putting the fizz into fundraiser
The champagne was flowing on a charity ladies night at the pub in June 2007. | sg
4. A crackdown in 2007
Gayle Henderson made sure that smoking was stubbed out in the bar in 2007. | sg