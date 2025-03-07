13 shops you would have seen in South Tyneside in the 1980s but not now

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST

Let’s have a wander down the shopping streets of South Tyneside in 1980s.

We would have seen all of these favourites but it’s all change 40 years on.

Thanks to the Shields Gazette archives, we still have the memories of Mothercare, Caxtons, Rita Fashions and Hintons.

Relive them all once more and then share your own shopping memories from the past by emailing [email protected]

The window advert promises unbeatable prices at Wades. What are your memories of shopping there in the mid 1980s?

Fowler Street will have changed significantly since this Shields Gazette photo was taken in May 1981.

The Buyproducts store got our photographer’s attention in this 1982 scene.

Hintons at The Nook in April 1983. Tell us if you got your groceries at this favourite.

