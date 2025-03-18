They'll all be in their 20s now! 13 fantastic photos of pupils at Simonside Primary in 2006

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST

What a day this was at Simonside Primary School in Jarrow.

A Shields Gazette photographer spent a whole day there in 2006 and came up with all of these great memories.

Join us as we re-live the fun they had on the netball court, in the playground, learning languages and enjoying healthy eating.

Get your teeth into a bacon butty, just like they were doing at Simonside Primary School in 2006.

1. International Bacon Day

Get your teeth into a bacon butty, just like they were doing at Simonside Primary School in 2006. | sg Photo: CL

Time for a spot of exercise in the school hall but we want to know if you recognise the pupils pictured.

2. On the move in 2006

Time for a spot of exercise in the school hall but we want to know if you recognise the pupils pictured. | sg

Tucking in to a healthy treat at school. Have you spotted a familiar face in this photo?

3. Learning about fruit and veg

Tucking in to a healthy treat at school. Have you spotted a familiar face in this photo? | sg

A tricycle ride was the order of the day for this smiling youngster 19 years ago.

4. Smiles from 2006

A tricycle ride was the order of the day for this smiling youngster 19 years ago. | sg

