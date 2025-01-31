Kicking off the Six Nations with 15 South Tyneside rugby memories

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 09:38 BST

Weeks of sporting thrills get under way with the launch of the 2025 Six Nations Championship.

We couldn’t let the occasion pass without a look back at 15 great rugby memories from South Tyneside.

We found all these reminders in the Shields Gazette archives so let’s kick off a great tournament with views from 1961 to 2019.

South Shields YMCA's Rugby fifteen in 1961.

1. Back to the 60s

South Shields YMCA's Rugby fifteen in 1961. | sg

Harton Comprehensive Under 16s rugby team lined up for this photo in 1976.

2. Happy times at Harton

Harton Comprehensive Under 16s rugby team lined up for this photo in 1976. | sg

Redwell Comprehensive School under 14 rugby team was celebrating a trophy win in 1982.

3. Retro at Redwell

Redwell Comprehensive School under 14 rugby team was celebrating a trophy win in 1982. | sg

King George Comprehensive School third year rugby team in their kit in 1983. Recognise anyone?

4. On camera at King George

King George Comprehensive School third year rugby team in their kit in 1983. Recognise anyone? | sg

