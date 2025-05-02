Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get your skates on because Im going back in time for memories of a 1970s story which was regularly in the headlines.

The skateboard lovers of South Shields were on the warpath because they had nowhere to practise their skills.

Kicked out of Marine Park

“We were kicked out of the Marine Park - and we can’t go on the streets in case we get run over, ” said 13-year-old Michael Orr at the time.

All dressed up with nowhere to go. That was the problem facing South Shields skateboarders in 1978 but were you in this photo? | SG

The boys and girls also realised they might be prosecuted for skateboarding on pavements.

Freddy Clements, 14, said: “Newcastle has places for skateboarding, everywhere has except South Shields.”

They said they have been using the multi-storey car park, in Mile End Road, but a council official has threatened them with prosecution if they continue.

Paul Mackerill (left) and Kevin Curtis were pictured skateboarding in 1977. | SG

‘It is 10p for a car to park there - we would pay more than that - 15p’

“The second storey is empty most of the time - and we keep a look-out for cars, said 15-year-old John Wright.

“The cars leave at about 6 o’clock at night anyway.”

Brian Lincoln, 15, said: “It is 10p for a car to park there - we would pay more than that - 15p.”

Ideally, say the skateboarders, they would like the council to provide an undercover area - but any smooth surface would do.

Where are they now?

A South Tyneside Council spokesman told the Shields Gazette at the time: “The council realises there is a need for a site - and possibilities are still being examined.”

What happened to the young skateboarders - did they get their park? What can you tell us about the boys and girls featured in the article?

Share your memories and tell us more by emailing [email protected]